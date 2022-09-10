A man left with life-changing injuries after falling from a 10m height is seeking support on his road to recovery.

Andy Veasey, who was born and grew up in Grantham but now lives in Stamford, was cutting down tree branches in Rutland when the accident happened in May last year.

His fiancée, Lindsay Cooper, said described the effect as ‘horrendous’.

“The doctors told me to expect the worst and say goodbye,” she said.

Andy had suffered brain injuries, a tear to a vessel near his heart, broken ribs, a fractured spine, a stroke and a cardiac arrest. He has limited mobility in his right arm and wears a brace on his foot.

The 46-year-old uses a wheelchair but is learning to walk again, with a frame.

Although they have been moved to a new home with special adaptations, and a carer visits to wash Andy in the mornings, Lindsay says they have received no other benefits or health support.

“As soon as he came back into the world, the care stopped,” said Lindsay, 37, who said this has led to his recovery slowing down.

“It is extremely hard and heartbreaking. Andy is a very outdoorsy person and always used to be outside. Now he can hardly get out the house.

“It is emotionally and mentally straining. Nobody has told us if things will get better.”

Lindsay has had to quit her job at the British Heart Foundation in Stamford to become Andy’s full-time carer. She has also had to start to learn to drive.

To help them cover additional costs, such as purchasing products to help with Andy’s incontinence, Lindsay has set up a fundraising page where more than £1,000 has been raised.

“That people we don’t even know have donated is amazing,” she said.

“We know people are struggling with the energy prices so we couldn’t be any more grateful.”

Andy and Lindsay had set a date to marry three years ago, but Covid and then the accident have postponed this. The couple still plan to wed, when Lindsay is sure Andy is able to enjoy it.

An accident investigation has been held but the outcome of the case is yet to be determined.