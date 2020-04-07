Support for those in Lincolnshire made redundant by coronavirus crisis

The Greater Lincolnshire Local Enterprise Partnership is working with Futures to provide support to individuals financially impacted by the coronavirus crisis.

Futures currently delivers the National Careers Service in the East Midlands and East of England and is working hard to help those affected by the coronavirus across Lincolnshire to get back into work and training.

The Greater Lincolnshire LEP was set up in 2010 and works with businesses and local authorities to develop and grow Greater Lincolnshire’s diverse economy.

Futures careers coaches are working remotely over the phone, by video chat or via email to help people find and apply for jobs.

The support made available includes one-to-one virtual face-to-face support through via a rang of digital platforms, as well as help with getting back into work, including jobs with a high number of vacancies during the crisis.

There will also be support on offer with choosing a new career, help with writing or updating your CV, interview skills and advice on completing application forms

They will help to identify your key transferable skills and abilities, enhance those skills and offer advice on free training opportunities and access to a range of free adult education courses delivered remotely.

Peter Brammall, CEO at Futures, said: “These are challenging times for individuals and businesses across Lincolnshire and Rutland.”

“Futures has long-standing expertise in helping employers to manage their workforce requirements through our National Careers Service programmes, advising and guiding people through redeployment and into new jobs.

“We're pleased to be part of a strong rapid response partnership with the Greater Lincolnshire LEP which will pay dividends over the coming weeks in helping to maximise employment opportunities for our residents and employers.”

To talk to a careers coach visit www.futuresforyou.com/get-in-touch.html, email NationalCareersServiceNCC@futuresforyou.com or call 0800 917 9419.

