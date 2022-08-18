Pupils have received reassurance that help is out there if they haven't received the A-level grades they hoped for this morning.

It is the first time A-level pupils have faced exams since 2019. During the covid pandemic in 2020 and 2021, grades were awarded by teachers, based on pupils' coursework.

Coun Patricia Bradwell (Con), executive member for children’s services at Lincolnshire County Council, said: “I’m confident pupils will have performed strongly in these difficult exams once again.

Getty Images/iStockphoto

"Covid has caused significant disruption for schools over the last few years. However, with support from their teachers, pupils have adapted well and worked hard – they thoroughly deserve to do well.

"I’m proud of all they have achieved during their time at school and look forward to hearing about our local success stories. I wish them all the very best for the future.”

Any pupils disappointed with their grades can find support in taking their next step into university, employment, or training.

The weblink here offers careers and training offered by Lincolnshire County Council and the Greater Lincolnshire Local Enterprise Partnership, while further workplace opportunities can be found here.

Local school A-level results will be published on the Stamford Mercury website.