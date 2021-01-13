Volunteers are appealing for donations of laptops and iPads to help children unable to access online learning.

Grantham & Rural Areas Covid-19 Effort (GRACE) are aiming to create a ‘technology bank’ following the prime minister’s announcement last week that schools could only open for children of key workers.

With many children now being educated at home, GRACE have stepped in to help.

Admins Jayne Robb, Sharran Fahey, Amanda Brunton and Sharon Anderson.(42717928). (43785940)

Founder Jayne Robb said: “We would like to start an initiative that works along the same lines as a furniture/clothes bank, a ‘Tech Bank’. We are hoping to gather old/used devices including iPads, phones etc, that have been returned to factory settings that children can use in order to access their remote learning.

“We have connections with a number of schools/children who would benefit greatly. This is just a genuine request to anyone who believes they have any old/unwanted devices to get in touch. We will guarantee that the devices are provided directly to families struggling to keep up with home learning.”

If you can help, contact GRACE on Facebook.