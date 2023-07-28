Home   News   Article

Grantham Breathe Easy Group donates ‘vital’ machines to hospital

By Katie Green
Published: 11:00, 28 July 2023

A support group has donated “vital” breathing machines to the local hospital.

The Grantham Breathe Easy Group, a support group for people with lung conditions, has donated eight nebulisers to Grantham Hospital.

A nebuliser is a machine that changes liquid medicine into a mist, and an individual will then breathe in the mist through a mask or mouthpiece.

Left to right: Respiratory nurses Krissy Hall and Amy Howe, Chair of Grantham Breathe Easy Group Lesley Hart, and clinical engineer Becky Urquhart.
A spokesperson for the breathe easy group said: “The purchase of these was made possible by the kind donation of proceeds from the Rotary Club’s recent Swimmarathon to the Grantham Breathe Easy Group.”

