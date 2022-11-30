A charity is set to welcome vulnerable people back for Christmas dinner this December after two years away due to Covid.

Grantham Poverty Concern will be welcoming people back into Grantham Baptist Church this Christmas Day for a full Christmas dinner.

The charity had to adapt the way they supported the community over Christmas in 2020 and 2021, continuing to provide a Christmas dinner but as a takeaway instead of a sit-down meal.

Grantham Passage volunteer, Esther Maddison, preparing Christmas dinner back in 2019. (60989708)

They also supplied and delivered hampers to a number of families, enabling them to cook their own festive meal without worrying about the cost.

Chris Thomas, coordinator at Grantham Poverty Concern, said: "We were also delighted to be able to provide people with gifts and presents as well."

This year, Chris explained that the charity will be reverting back to pre-Covid Christmas plans, which includes opening the church on December 25 for people who need support and friendship on "what can be a difficult day for many".

Chris Thomas and Esther Maddison receiving the grant of £10,000 from the Morrisons Foundation in support of Grantham Poverty Concern. Photo: Morrisons (52950289)

Esther Maddison will be coordinating and cooking a full turkey Christmas dinner and there will be gifts and presents for those who attend as well.

Chris continued: "We are also conscious that we are all in trying times due to the cost of living crisis that every household is faced with.

"Therefore we are also supporting 12 families again this year with hampers and gifts. These will be distributed just before Christmas and will hopefully ease some of the financial concerns that these families are dealing with.

Grantham Poverty Concern will be welcoming people back into Grantham Baptist Church this Christmas Day for a full Christmas Dinner. (60989724)

"We are expecting to host 60 people on Christmas Day and we are supporting just over 60 people in a family situation, so over 120 people in total this Christmas.

"Therefore the support of those in our community is vital this year, we completely understand that money is tighter for us all but we would ask that if everybody could donate just one gift/toy/chocolate item then we can make sure that we can support and provide for those in need over Christmas.

"I would also like to thank all of those people who have contacted me regarding volunteering, I am always amazed at how many people are happy to give up their time to help and this year is no different.

"As well as our volunteers, a big thank you goes to Morrisons, Grantham Rotary and many others for their ongoing support."

If anybody wishes to donate then please contact Chris Thomas on 07517 943792 or alternatively visit granthampovertyconcern.org.uk and click 'contact us' at the bottom of the first page.

The charity can also arrange collection of any donations as well.