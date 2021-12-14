A new advice service is opening in South Kesteven to help landlords and tenants avoid costly legal action.

The free, specialist service will assist landlords that want to serve an eviction notice on their tenants, to give them the help and assistance required to prevent a Section 21 or Section 8 notice being issued.

The service also works for tenants in the district - to help them ensure they have a secure home, which is a key priority for South Kesteven District Council.

Robert Reid (8471437)

Tenants who feel their home is at risk should get in touch right away.

SKDC cabinet member for housing and property, Councillor Robert Reid (Con), said: “We know eviction is often the last resort and it is a costly and stressful process for everyone involved.

“SKDC is committed to preventing homelessness at the earliest opportunity and would urge landlords to ‘Call B4 You Serve’.

“This means that before starting to issue eviction notices, we’d ask the landlord to use the new service so we can help them and the tenant before it’s too late, to help find the best solution for all parties. Even if they have issued a s21 eviction notice, because of new processes that may now take some time to be enacted so it’s a good time to call for more support and advice.

“We can help with mediation, a personalised housing plan, arrears help and referrals. We are here for rental business advice, ways to secure rent payments or even how to deal with antisocial behaviour.

“The pandemic is just one of the factors that may have left tenants in arrears but whatever the situation, I would urge either party contact our ‘B4 you serve’ team and share their concerns.”

The new landlord advice service is a joint venture between SKDC and North Kesteven District Council, offering solutions for rent arrears, a mediation service and ways to avoid costly eviction.

Coun Reid added: “It doesn’t matter if you own one or 50 properties. It’s about early intervention for private landlords where there might be problems with a tenancy and will help make healthier and more trustworthy relationships between the private sector and the local authority.”

Help and advice from SKDC includes:

A personalised housing plan agreed with the tenant

Rent arrears assistance through housing benefit services, Universal Credit, local government homeless prevention funds and charities

A financial assessment of tenants to maximise income

Referrals and signposting to specialist services for more long-term support should the need be identified

A mediation service between landlords, tenants and local authorities

Email: CB4YS@southkesteven.gov.uk or visit our pages online: http://www.southkesteven.gov.uk/CB4YS