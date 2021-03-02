Businesses that have made any kind of loss during the pandemic are now being offered help by the county council.

A fund to support small businesses that haven't had any government funding to date, has already had applications for more than £3million in just two days.

The fund will re-open this week to offer help to more businesses - those that have made any amount of loss in 2020.

Lincolnshire County Council's Business Recovery Fund has had over 400 applications which are now being processed before funding can be allocated.

Lincolnshire County Council (32376047)

Feedback from many businesses was that they have made a loss but did not meet the 30 per cent threshold, so the scheme will re-open on Thursday, March 4, to allow these businesses the chance to apply.

Coun Colin Davie, executive councillor for economy and place at the county council, said: "We're delighted that we have had so many applications already and it's important that we are looking to help those businesses that have suffered with the largest losses first. We're now able to extend the eligibility to small businesses that have made any loss, provided they meet the other criteria.

"And in the next few weeks we are also launching three further funding schemes to provide grants to help businesses improve their digital offer, expand and grow, and a specific grant for businesses and organisations in rural areas. These aim to give our local economy a much-needed boost, supporting businesses into the future."

The application window will run from Thursday, March 4 at 9am until Saturday, March 6 at noon. The other existing eligibility criteria will remain. For more information and to apply, visit www.lincolnshire.gov.uk/grants-funding