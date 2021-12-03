I was deeply sad to hear about the recent passing of Coun Bob Adams, the former leader of South Kesteven District Council, writes Grantham MP Gareth Davies.

Bob served Lincolnshire with distinction for many years and I personally enjoyed working with him; whether tackling littering in Colsterworth, or discussing byways in Skillington, he was a font of knowledge about his local community and will be greatly missed.

Last week, the government announced the news that Harper’s Law will be carried into law, introducing mandatory life sentences for those who kill an emergency worker in the course of their duties.

I met with Lissie Harper, the widow of PC Andrew Harper last year to lend my support to the campaign for a change in the law and was among the first MPs to voice my support. I am delighted that Lissie’s tireless campaign to fight for justice for her late husband has been successful.

Within the past week we have seen the identification of the Omicron Variant of Covid-19 and initial precautionary steps taken by the government to reduce the spread of the variant and expand the protections given by the vaccine until we know more about this latest variant.

I am encouraged that the booster programme has now been expanded to include all adults aged between 18 and 39, those with underlying health conditions and frontline health and care staff. The time between the delivery of the second vaccine dose and a booster jab has also been shortened to three months after the second dose.

Grantham MP Gareth Davies with Lissie Harper

The vaccine is our strongest weapon to combat new variants like this and I would encourage everybody to check whether they are now eligible and seek and make a booking for a booster jab.

We are now also nearing the end of the Lincolnshire Clinical Commissioning Group (CCG) formal consultation on the future of four local healthcare services, including the provision of emergency care at Grantham Hospital. This is the best and most direct way to relay your thoughts on healthcare in Grantham directly to the people in charge of the delivery of services so if you want to make your voice heard around healthcare provision in our local area, this is the time so please do directly contribute to the consultation.

Finally, tomorrow is Small Business Saturday, a day to mark those fantastic local businesses who serve our community. I was pleased to be able to highlight this in PMQ’s this week and managed to give our own Kay’s of Grantham a little plug!