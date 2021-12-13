A leading businesswoman in the Grantham area says people must continue to support local traders after the Prime Minister urged people to work from home.

Lesley Pashley, chair of Grantham Business Club,said the town cannot afford to lose more business following last week's announcement.

Working from home, covid passports and more mask wearing were among new measures announced by Boris Johnson on Wednesday to curb the spread of a new variant of coronavirus.

Prime Minister Boris Johnson has urged people to work from home if possible.

Mr Johnson said the move to ‘plan B’ was a “proportionate and responsible response” to curb the rising number of cases of the new Omicron coronavirus variant.

Lesley said: “We want everyone to stay safe but can’t afford, as a town, to lose any more business.

“So, as a business community we would urge people to continue to support local suppliers and shops. The change to plan B doesn’t affect going out and about, we just have to wear masks more often.”

Mandatory restrictions on facemasks were introduced in shops on November 30 following the emergence of the new variant and Mr Johnson thought he wouldn’t have to review the measures until December 18.

However, during a press conference on Wednesday evening, he said the state of the nation was starting to mirror that of South Africa where Omicron hospitalisations are doubling in a week.

“As soon as we knew of the Omicron variant this government acted,” said Mr Johnson.

“Omicron is growing much faster than previous dominant Delta variant and spreading rapidly around the world.

“Its doubling time in England could be between two and a half and three days compared to seven days for the Delta variant.

“While the picture may get better, it may lead to a rise in hospitalisations and then deaths.”

Holding the Downing Street news briefing alongside chief medical officer Professor Chris Whitty and chief scientific adviser Sir Patrick Vallance, Mr Johnson set out the plan.

He said employers should use the rest of the week to discuss working from home but that everyone who is able should do so from today (Monday).

“I know this will be hard but by reducing your contacts in the workplace, you will help slow transmission,” said the Prime Minister.

From Friday, December 10, facemasks have also been compulsory in entertainment venues including theatres and cinemas.

Covid passes, or a negative test, will also be mandatory for those entering nightclubs and venues where large crowds gather, including inside venues with up to 500 people and outside venues with more than 4,000.

Mr Johnson said the Covid pass can still be obtained with two doses but that the Government would keep this under review.

“We will take every step to make sure the NHS is ready for these challenges,” he said. “The single biggest thing we can do is get our jabs, and the booster we’ve opened up to all over 40s and the reduced gap between the second vaccine and booster to three months.

“Let’s do everything to protect ourselves and loved ones and reduce pressures on the NHS.

“We must be humble in the face of this virus.”

Quizzed on whether Christmas parties and school nativities can still go ahead, Mr Johnson said there was no need to cancel but people should consider taking a test before heading out to socialise.

Mr Johnson concluded the Government would be guided by medical data and would constantly monitor the situation.

It comes as five further deaths within 28 days of a positive covid test have been recorded in the past week up from 298 to 303 in South Kesteven.

The district’s infection rate is also above the national average, standing at 527 cases per every 100,000 people.

In the past week 771 cases have been confirmed, bringing the total cases throughout the pandemic to 20,890. There have also been Omicron cases confirmed in Lincolnshire.

