Supporters of Belvoir Castle cafe thanked as petition signatures pass 2,600

The man who launched a petition in support of a cafe at Belvoir Castle which is due to close soon has thanked the thousands who have signed it.

Laurence Clift started the petition on change.org after the owners of Cafe Allez announced that it would have to close at the end of March because they could not extend the lease.

The petition has now attracted 2,601 signatures from people supporting owners Mark Trevarthen and his partner Claire Fretwell who set up Cafe Allez at the castle three years ago.

Cafe Allez, at Belvoir castle, has announced it will be closing by the end of March. (36175473)

Mr Clift said: "Over 2,000 supporters for the fabulous Cafe Allez. What a result. We have made the dizzy heights of the Grantham Journal and the Melton Times, so thank you for all your signatures.

I note the Belvoir Estate replied that they are keen to get work underway on a long standing plan to improve visitor facilities and renovate the buildings currently housing the cafe. Wouldn't it have been great (and appropriate) to include provision for the cafe to continue as part of those plans and actually improve the visitor facilities in that way?

"My understanding is that the final plans for the improvements have not yet been finalised, so why not include a cafe facility, get the Cafe Allez experts to help advise on how it should be improved and then let them lease it. That would be great business sense wouldn't it?

"Thanks for all the support and keep the signatures coming. In the spirit of Marie Antoinette: 'LET THEM EAT CAKE'."

In a statement to the Journal, a spokesperson for Belvoir Castle said they were sorry that the lease with Cafe Allez would be ending. They added: "At the outset, the unit from which Cafe Allez operated was offered on a three year lease which comes to an end this March. This is to enable work to get underway on a long-standing plan to improve visitor facilities and access to the Castle and Gardens."

Cafe Allez owner Mark said: "We would absolutely love to be able to continue our journey at Belvoir, but there is now no opportunity for us to renew our lease." He said the team at the cafe "have vowed to fight on to the last day, delivering the customer service and quality that you deserve from Cafe Allez."