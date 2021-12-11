An engineering firm was victorious at the Grantham Journal Business Awards for the first time, after being a finalist three times over the last four years.

Iconic Engineering Solutions, based at the Old Malthouse on Springfield Road, won the manufacturing and engineering category after expanding their business and growing their team of employees.

Jamie Clare, who founded the company in 2013, has always placed great emphasis on education in the engineering sector, and has taken on a number of apprentices and trainees recently.

The Grantham Journal Business Awards 2021 (53043647)

The business was praised for its support of the next generation of engineers locally.

Judging the award was Darren Joint, of Viking Signs, who said that Iconic stood out “as making a disproportionately large contribution to the future of engineering and manufacturing in the town”.

Also mentioned by the judges was Iconic’s growth and adoption of new technologies.

Steering arms made by Iconic Engineering Solutions from aluminium for a Le Mans 24hour winning LMP2 Race Car. (53351950)

Jamie discussed how it felt to finally win the award, the changes that the business has made, and how the pandemic impacted the business.

How did it feel to win the award after being a finalist previously?

It was amazing. I thought it might always be the case that we would be runners up due to our size, but we finally did it with a great team effort through 2021.

It’s brilliant for our apprentices and trainees to see how the hard work pays off and be part of a business and industry that recognises quality and effort.

Metal electronics enclosure created by Iconic Engineering Solutions for drone disruption around airfields. (53351953)

Why do you think your business stood out to the judges?

We have always been champions for education within our sector and we really made a big effort with that over the last few years.

We have tried where we can to raise awareness that engineering is a great choice for school leavers.

We have grown in leaps and bounds over the last few years. Our footprint has doubled, we have invested in new equipment and we have also taken on our own trainees.

Tell us a bit about what you do as a business?

We design and manufacture things for other companies but really you can sum it up as ‘we solve problems for people’.

We make things in small volumes to tight deadlines which is a niche we have found isn’t well catered for in our area. We have a wide spectrum of talents and equipment that allows us to punch much higher than our weight and the award is now recognition of that.

What changes have you made over the last year?

As mentioned before we have increased our footprint from 2000sqft to 5000sqft, we have invested in new machinery and technologies and we have also and most importantly invested in people.

What are your plans for the coming year?

We plan to consolidate a bit now. We have the staff we have been searching for through last year and now we can make some real improvements with our business processes with the aim to further increase our quality and customer satisfaction.

We have invested in some really smart software that will assist with fine tuning what we do and make us more efficient.

How have your staff risen to the challenges presented by Covid?

Throughout Covid, our business has remained open. In fact, with the ‘extra’ work we took on to help within the town, making bits of PPE, we maybe worked more than we might have otherwise.

Our staff remained focused and stuck to the guidelines for dealing with Covid and we managed to all stay infection free and able to perform at 100 per cent.