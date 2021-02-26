A Grantham hotel is preparing to reopen following a surge of bookings with the government announcement detailing a roadmap out of lockdown.

Neal Holloway, general manager at Belton Woods Hotel, will be actioning an 80-day countdown to ‘Freeday’ on May 17.

Boris Johnson’s announcement this week detailed the re-opening of golf courses from March 29, spa and leisure facilities from April 12 and a chance to leave home and stay in a hotel overnight from May 17.

Mr Holloway said: “The demand is going to be huge. We are expecting the biggest number of guests, probably ever, as people breathe the sigh of relief after lockdown and plan a “going out”, pampering sessions, leisure breaks, overnights andweekends away like never before. So we need to be ready.”

Owner of Belton Woods, The QHotels Group, has been planning for this time for over six months. Even though hotels in the group have been open for essential stays for key workers throughout the pandemic, the group says the task is still immense.

Mr Holloway added: “There are huge challenges in re-opening a hotel. Most don’t realise the enormity of the task, but thousands of staff across the group have been rehearsing for this moment for some time and we have already swung in to action.

“We have seen a huge surge in bookings already and a bigger take-up than ever for that first week of “unlock". Not only is this due to the freedom break but our special Great British Breakaway deals are also proving irresistible."

The QHotels Group says reopening it hotels is a task worthy of a major military operation: