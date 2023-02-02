A hospitals trust is investigating a surgical error which took place recently at Grantham Hospital – reported as a “wrong site surgery”.

The error, which is described as a ‘never event’, happened between December 3, 2022, and January 10, 2023, according to a report to the meeting of the Lincolnshire Integrated Care Board this week.

A ‘never event’ is a serious medical incident or error that should not occur if safety procedures are followed.

Grantham Hospital (61753807)

United Lincolnshire Hospitals NHS Trust, which runs Grantham Hospital, said it could not give details because the error is still being investigated.

Paul Dunning, medical director at ULHT, said: “Any occasion where care falls below our expected high standards is disappointing and our staff are asked to report any incidents immediately, regardless of their nature.

“On the rare occasion where a ‘never event’ takes place, these are thoroughly investigated to establish the circumstances, identify what happened and understand how we can learn from the incident. We then make changes to practice and trust processes to minimise the risks of it happening again.

“The outcomes of our investigations are shared internally and with our external regulators. We also remain committed to supporting our patients and ensuring they remain fully informed about all aspects of their care.”