Visitors are invited to take a leisurely walk through the grounds surrounded by snowdrops at Easton Walled Gardens and Belvoir Castle.

Friday, February 11, marks the start of the snowdrops season at Easton.

From 11am to 4pm, Wednesdays to Sundays, the gardens, courtyard shop and eateries will be open.

Easton Walled Gardens is well-known as a snowdrop garden in Lincolnshire and like Hanami, the Japanese cherry blossom festival, snowdrops flower over several weeks each year.

For more details and prices go to www.visiteaston.co.uk

Snowdrops have appeared in the grounds of Belvoir Castle and visitors can now walk through the grounds and surround themselves with the white flowers. For prices and more details on opening times go to belvoircastle.com