People are being invited to take part in an online survey for the new Grantham Transport Strategy which is now live.

It can be completed by visiting www.lincolnshire.gov.uk/engagement until Friday, October 8.

In addition, local drop-in sessions where people can meet the project team and talk in-person are scheduled to take place at the Isaac Newton Shopping Centre on:

Thursday, September 9, 10am – 6pm

Saturday, September 11, 10am – 3pm

The Grantham Transport Strategy survey is now live online. (50951181)

Councillor Richard Davies, executive member for highways at Lincolnshire County Council, said: "The survey for the new Grantham Transport Strategy is now live online. With construction of the Grantham Southern Relief Road well underway and set for completion in 2023, we want to be ready for making even more improvements that help make getting around town quicker and easier for people over the next 20 years.

"By taking ten minutes to complete the survey, you can help give us a better understanding of your experiences, views, ideas and expectations on travel and transport which we'll factor in when creating Grantham's new transport strategy.

"The survey can be completed by visiting www.lincolnshire.gov.uk/engagement."

The new Grantham Transport Strategy is expected to be complete by summer 2022.