A former pupil of the now-closed Stubton Hall School near Newark, who suffered physical and sexual abuse, has come forward in the hope it will encourage others to do the same.

Patricia (not her real name) was seriously sexually abused by headteacher David Taylor throughout her time at the school for vulnerable children between 1993 and 1995.

The 39-year-old is now speaking out about the abuse, which started when she was just ten years old, and is encouraging other survivors to join her in seeking damages for the sickening crimes they endured.

David Taylor (left) and Raymond Longley both sexually abused children.

Patricia said: “The sexual abuse consisted of Mr Taylor fondling my genitals and breasts. He also used to kiss me. Other times he was violent towards me.

“If I was naughty in his class he would beat me and restrain me and then throw me in a tiny cupboard where I had to stay for as long as he decided.

"When I look back, I don’t know how I put up with the abuse for so long but I had nowhere else to go.”

David Taylor. (54452148)

In July last year Taylor, 71, from Brayford Wharf North, Lincoln, who also taught at Magnus in Newark, was imprisoned for 19 years and six months after being convicted of three counts of rape and four counts of indecent assault against five girls at the school where he worked between 1975 and 1995.

Another staff member, Raymond Longley of Back Lane, Caythorpe, who was employed there from 1982 until 1997 when he retired, was also convicted of sexually abusing girls at the school and was imprisoned for four years.

Patricia is one of 26 former pupils who have contacted Andrew Grove and Co Solicitors in Cambridge, which is mounting a civil lawsuit against Lincolnshire County Council, which owned and ran the school.

Solicitor Katherine Yates said her clients are seeking significant compensation and urged anyone else who may have been affected or has information which might help the investigation to come forward.

Raymond Longley.

“We are taking statements from witnesses and claimants to get a clearer idea of what was going on at Stubton Hall School,” explained Katherine.

“What we are being told is quite horrific and it is hard to believe that this level of sexual and physical abuse was going on in the relatively recent past.

“I believe that it is important that if anyone was physically or sexually abused at Stubton Hall School they make themselves known to my firm. We are listening.

“It does not matter if you have not previously come forward to the police. There are many reasons why people feel anxious about coming forward, but we would encourage anyone who was at the school to make contact. We can help.

“All claims are being funded by way of a no-win, no-fee agreement so financial concerns should not prevent anyone from making contact and bringing a claim.”

Stubton Hall School opened in 1952 as a boys’ school and became a school for both boys and girls in 1982. It catered for day pupils and boarders until it closed permanently in 2003.

Katherine Yates can be contacted at Andrew Grove and Co Solicitors on 01223 367133 or 07810 224545 or by email at katherine@andrewgroveandco.com