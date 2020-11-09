Suspects released on bail and more arrests made following disorder in Grantham

Seven people arrested at the weekend after reports of disorder involving weapons have been bailed by police.

Two men aged 39 and 40 and two women, all from Grantham, who were arrested have been released with no further action to be taken against them.

Of the seven people bailed, two are from Grantham, three are from the London area and two from the Peterborough area. They have been released on bail while officers continue to investigate this incident.

Four people from Grantham have been released without further action following disorder in the town at the weekend. (43051015)

Today (Monday) a further three arrests have been made. Three men, all aged 19, are currently in custody.

Police received several reports just before 6.30pm on Saturday from members of the public about a number of people believed to be carrying weapons in the town.

The incident was reported to have started in Wyndham Park and ended in the Greyfriars area. Suspects were also seen in the Isaac Newton Centre.

Chief Inspector Phil Vickers, of Lincolnshire Police, said: “Grantham is a really safe town and we will always take action against the small minority who wish to unsettle this by intimidating or threatening people.

“This includes stopping anyone who feels it is acceptable to come into our county to do this and the national lockdown gives us a really good opportunity to tackle crime involving weapons.

“We have already removed over 120 weapons from our streets through our countywide weapons amnesty and at a time when our residents are limiting their journeys to keep others safe, we have more capacity to proactively target those who think it is acceptable to be out and about carrying one.

“You can help us know where to look for weapons by calling us on 101 or if you don’t wish to speak with the police, you can contact Crimestoppers and remain completely anonymous.”

“Residents in Grantham can expect to see officers dedicated to foot patrols throughout this week. Please speak with them if you have any concerns.”

Always dial 999 in an emergency.