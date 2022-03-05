NatWest has pledged its financial backing to a Lincolnshire based materials manufacturer that launched during COP26 last year.

Incredible Husk, based in Grantham, manufactures a sustainable material from the husk of food products, such as rice, nuts and coffee, which can be used as an alternative to plastic, leather, cardboard and other unsustainable materials that can be environmentally harmful.

Led by CEO Keith Ridgeway, The manufacturer's team of scientists and experts have devised a process that uses food husks to create a carbon-negative alternative, which is already attracting interest from household names.

Left to right: Ting Jun Lo, Manqi Lui, Chan Kok Lee, Keith Ridgeway and Siang Yang Phang with event host. (55257430)

NatWest's support for the company follows the launch of its Springboard to Sustainability report, which found that the UK's six million small and medium sized enterprises could help achieve 50% of the country's net-zero decarbonisation goals.

The report also found that small and medium sized enterprises could create up to 130,000 new jobs and product almost 30,000 new businesses, which could result in an estimated £160b opportunity for the UK economy.

Keith Ridgeway, CEO of Incredible Husk, said: "We have huge ambitions for a start-up company and want to target the leaders in every industry to help them make the transition to decarbonisation and inspire others in their sector to do the same.

"Our product is revolutionary, and we believe we have the potential to decarbonise entire sectors by 2035; however, we also understand the importance of rolling out these vital sustainable practices without disrupting entire supply chains, so the process needs to be gradual and well-thought-out.

"It’s fantastic to have received support from NatWest to help us fulfil our ambitions and deliver our plans.

"The bank is leading the way in terms of empowering and enabling sustainable SMEs and it’s great to work with a company that shares our vision for a greener future. The collaboration is truly authentic to our values."

Incredible Husk has been awarded Gold and Silver for Environmental Development and Environmental Sustainability at the Green World Awards, which helps identify the worlds greenest countries, communities and companies, and in November 2021, the business was also appointed Green World Ambassadors during the London-based ceremony.

Amber Launder, local enterprise manager at NatWest said: "Climate change is the biggest single issue facing humanity today, threatening lives and livelihoods across all spheres of society.

"NatWest’s ambition is to be a leading bank in helping to address climate change, primarily through the support we provide to our customers and bringing stakeholders together."

"Keith and his team truly deserve to be celebrated for their efforts in driving forward plans for decarbonisation internationally and across industries.

"It’s great they’ve been recognised so publicly through the World Green Awards and NatWest is happy to play a part in their next chapter, and I look forward to seeing what’s next for them.”