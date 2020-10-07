Swan brings traffic to a standstill in Grantham
Published: 13:11, 07 October 2020
| Updated: 13:22, 07 October 2020
A swan disrupted traffic in Grantham yesterday morning (Tuesday).
The bird brought traffic to a standstill after going for a stroll on Harlaxton Road.
Sergeant Dan McCormack apologised to motorists for the delay.
He tweeted: "The morning took some what of a #HotFuzz turn. PC Platt directed the swan to the safety of a nearby garden. #Grantham #Rural #Policing #Response."
Residents soon saw the funny side.
Morgan@sky tweeted: "I hope the swan was appropriately apprehended for his behaviour."
Mike Modder-Fitch added: "Swanning around like it owns the place!"
Hugh Dunner responded: "Love it. This made my day."