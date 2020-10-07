Home   News   Article

Swan brings traffic to a standstill in Grantham

By Tracey Davies
tracey.davies@granthamjournal.co.uk
Published: 13:11, 07 October 2020
 | Updated: 13:22, 07 October 2020

A swan disrupted traffic in Grantham yesterday morning (Tuesday).

The bird brought traffic to a standstill after going for a stroll on Harlaxton Road.

Sergeant Dan McCormack apologised to motorists for the delay.

The swan disrupted traffic on Harlaxton Road, Grantham.(42601338)
He tweeted: "The morning took some what of a #HotFuzz turn. PC Platt directed the swan to the safety of a nearby garden. #Grantham #Rural #Policing #Response."

Residents soon saw the funny side.

Morgan@sky tweeted: "I hope the swan was appropriately apprehended for his behaviour."

Mike Modder-Fitch added: "Swanning around like it owns the place!"

Hugh Dunner responded: "Love it. This made my day."

