A baking business started during the pandemic by a Grantham woman has done so well she has taken it up full time.

Jaz Abeysekera starting baking from home as a side business after leaving her job in marketing with Grantham College and setting up her own consultancy three days a week.

Jaz said: “The baking business took off so quickly that within about two months I was doing it full time and here I am one year on - The Honeycomb Bakery turns one on November 27.

Jaz Abeysekera is celebrating the first year of her new venture, the Honeycomb Bakery. (53232977)

“I now get to market my own business and be my own boss which has always been a dream of mine.”

Jaz says her bakery is not along traditional lines as she bakes out of her home kitchen and delivers locally around Grantham on Friday evenings, as well as posting nationwide and doing lots of pop-ups at local events. So far, she has exhibited at Clumber Park Festival of Food, Chocfest in Melton, Lincsfest at Lincolnshire Showground and a handful of events in Oakham. Up next are the Grantham and Newark Christmas light switch on events and a pop up at The Priory School’s Xmas fair.”

Jaz added: “I also offer event treat tables, wedding favours and do the occasional celebration cake when the diary allows. I had a treat table at my own wedding recently which went down tremendously.

A mouthwatering cake from Honeycomb Bakery in Grantham. (53236648)

“With almost all of my products being gluten free, people are also realising that gluten free doesn’t have to be dry and boring which so many think it is. I’d actually say most of my customers aren’t even gluten free themselves. I sell a wide variety of products, from brookies to cookie dough pots and honeycomb millionaires shortbread to cookie pizzas.

“I’ve got so many loyal customers who buy from me on a weekly basis and follow me round all the events which one customer described as a ‘Honeycomb on tour fan club!’”

The bakery has grown so quickly that Jaz has outgrown her kitchen and she is now in the process of moving house two years earlier than planned so that she can renovate a double garage and turn it into her new kitchen.

Honeycomb Bakery is celebrating its first anniversary. (53236652)

She said: “Working for myself has meant that I can be so much more flexible with my time - I recently had a month off to get married. But most of all, it’s provided me with a happy life and has fulfilled my dream of being self employed. I’ll be making a birthday cake and giving out free slices of it at the Newark Xmas light switch on on November 28 to mark the occasion.”

For more details on Honeycomb Bakery got to www.thehoneycombbakery.co.uk