Charities in the local area have benefited from donations, courtesy of last year's Swimarathon fund-raiser.

From last year’s Rotary Swimarathon pot, president of the Rotary Club of Grantham Rod Tyler presented a grant of £500 to the St John’s Medical Practice PPG (Patient Participation Group) towards a specialised piece of equipment that is not available from the NHS.

This equipment includes an Engage Touch Plus blood pressure machine together with clinical weighing scales and costs about £5,000.

Rod Tyler, President of the Rotary Club of Grantham, presents a grant of £500 to the St. John's Medical Practice Patient participation Group. (47598697)

Beth Gadd, administration manager, accepted the cheque on behalf of the PPG and said it meant the machine could now be bought.

The St John’s Medical Practice is looking to enter a team in this year’s Swimarathon which takes place on June 26 and 27.

Rotary has also presented £500 to the Samaritans of Grantham to buy 20 headsets for their new volunteers who are being trained.

Rod Tyler, President of the Rotary Club of Grantham (right), presents a donation to Grantham Samaritans to buy headsets. Lynn Ferguson, a volunteer for 19 years and director John Trigg, receive the donation. (47598964)

Director, John Trigg, said throughout Covid they had had more volunteers come forward to assist with the increased demand on the work that Samaritans do.

As well as the RotarySwimarathon this year, there is the alternative #SWIM55 for those wishing to hold their own fund-raising event.

Swimathon leader Roger Graves said there are 24 lanes remaining with a maximum six in a team, swimming for 55 minutes in relay.

There is no entry fee and a minimum £100 must be raised in sponsorship. Anyone interested should email gravesrjg@gmail.com or text 07454 941349.