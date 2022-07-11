Grantham batonbearer Roger Graves completed his leg of the Queen's Baton Relay today (July 11).

Roger was nominated to run with the baton after his organisation of Grantham's Rotary Club annual Swimarathon fund-raising event, which he has been leading for 21 years.

He said: "It was amazing.

Roger Graves runs in the Queen's Baton Relay through Wyndham Park. (57899155)

"I really enjoyed it, the crowds were fantastic, the weather has been fantastic, the build up and it was just so nice to take part.

"There was lots of people and to see them all out here coming down the avenue was mega.

"I loved it!"

As Roger ran the final leg of the baton relay at Wyndham Park, he was cheered on by Grantham school children which Roger "milked for every moment going," he added.

The baton is currently making its way across England in the lead up to the Commonwealth Games which starts on Thursday, July 28, in Birmingham.

Roger concluded: "There’s just over 2000 people that are baton bearers and I’m one of them, and I’ve got the t-shirt to prove it!"

The baton headed to Loughborough in the next part of the route across England.