The RotarySwimarathon is back on track to return to its usual spot in February next year.

Organiser of the annual event, the Rotary Club of Grantham, is delighted that the 2022 event, to be held from February 4 to 6 at The Meres leisure centre, is back to its normal status after a smaller event was hosted in 2021 due to Covid restrictions.

With 184 teams already signed up they are hopeful of reaching capacity of 216 teams. Teams of up to six swimmers take part in a swimming relay for 55 minutes, going at their own speed, with each swimmer raising sponsorship for local charities, deserving projects and school projects in Grantham and the surrounding area.

Pupils and teachers at Sir William Robertson Academy with a selection of the equipment donated by the Rotary Club of Grantham, with second from left, rear, headteacher Mark Guest and third from left, Rotary president Peter Chalk. (53601885)

Teams can be made up of any group, from families, charities and volunteer organisations to businesses and schools.

Anyone wishing to take part can register online at https://rotaryswimarathon.org/ or text their interest to 07454 941349.

The smaller event in June this year also had the additional event #SWIM55 which is available again this year for those not wishing to take up the swimming. The combined events in 2021 raised in excess of £23,000 which the club described as outstanding in the current climate. Any organisation wishing to apply for a grant should apply online.

The Sir William Robertson Academy, which had 16 teams in this year’s event and also held a Bounceathon under the #SWIM55 banner, raised a staggering £8,500 between them and this week the Rotary Club was delighted to present them with camping equipment to enable a new group of 70 pupils to undertake their Duke of Edinburgh Bronze Award.

President Peter Chalk thanked the Academy for the tremendous support they give not only to the Swimarathon but also the provision of students to help run the event enabling them to learn the skills of organising a large scale event.

Academy headteacher Mark Guest said: “This year sees the start of a new Duke of Edinburgh Scheme for us and the provision of this equipment will be a huge support to the pupils.”