An annual swimarathon returns for the 34th time next week.

The RotarySwimarathon, run by the Rotary Club of Grantham, returns on Friday, February 3, until Sunday, February 5, with 216 teams competing from across town and the surrounding area.

Roger Graves, lead organiser, said: "Last year we had 183 teams and despite some dropping out, we have had an influx of new teams which is always good to see for this year and the future."

Rotary Swimarathon leader Roger Graves and Peter Chalk, president of the Rotary Club of Grantham at last years swimarathon. (54695463)

Alongside fundraising for local charities and projects, the event this year is also supporting Mobiles4Ukraine - which recycles old phones to help Ukrainian schools - and swimmers and spectators are being asked to bring along their old mobile phones.

Maryna Yakubovska, a Ukrainian refugee, established Mobiles4Ukraine with her host Olly Tag, who lives in Denton.

Olly said: "We are hoping that individuals, businesses, schools and charities will support the initiative and free themselves of the old bricks, old smartphones and tablets that we all have lining our kitchen drawers and bedroom cupboards.

"We collect the mobile devices, erase the data and sell them. Even the old, the broken and the misshapen are worth money."

A collection box will be placed in the swimarathon office, located on the first floor of the Meres Leisure Centre, and there will also be one at the Jubilee Life Centre on London Road.