Organisers of the 33rd “RotarySwimarathon” are over the moon with the success of this year’s three day event.

Peter Chalk, president of organisers the Rotary Club of Grantham, said: “After all the troubles we have all faced over the past 24 months, after all the doubts and restrictions around Covid-19, it can only be described as a huge success.”

There was an electric atmosphere as soon as the klaxon sounded on Friday at 11.30am with teams from Belton Lane, Belmont Primary and Greenfields Academy starting the first session.

Rotary Swimarathon leader Roger Graves and Peter Chalk, president of the Rotary Club of Grantham get this year's RotarySwimarathon under way. (54695463)

When the pool fell still at 4.30pm on Sunday, 173 teams had taken part, with over 1,000 swimmers doing 20,792 lengths. The all important factor of donations totted up and resulted in, with Gift Aid, a staggering £24,000 all of which will go back to local charities, projects and deserving causes in and around Grantham.

Roger Graves, event leader for the 21st time, said: “We cannot thank everybody enough - from the swimmers, their sponsors and supporters, to the corporate sponsors and to the army of helpers over the weekend it has been fantastic. Behind the scenes there is a huge amount of work but when you see the result at the event you know it’s all been worthwhile in every respect.

“It was clear from the start that swimmers and supporters were just glad to be back and virtually back to normality. For many they had not been back to the pool for two years but the excitement for the children was just there to be seen.

A note is made of the lengths completed by swimmers. (54737022)

“Whilst the number of teams was down this was purely due to the Covid situation in a number of schools - but they have all pledged to return in 2023, so much so that next year’s event is 99 per cent full already.”

Teams which took part in the event were full of praise for the organisers and glad to see it return to the calendar.

Alan Gunter, PE teacher at Priory Ruskin, said: “I wanted to say a huge thank you to the organising party of the Rotary Swimarathon 2022. The Priory Ruskin pupils and staff loved the event, finding it to be a great experience to be involved with.

Taking part in the RotarySwimarathon. (54737013)

“The atmosphere inside the swimming pool was brilliant, all the volunteers and staff were extremely supportive to our pupils, encouraging and assisting where required. Thanks for all your work, we look forward to coming back and enjoying it again next year.”

Christina Mower, of Sir William Robertson Academy, which provided event leaders each day, said : “Our leaders get so much from supporting the Rotary team. For some, who have social and emotional needs, they get a sense of belonging and teamwork, of achievement and self-worth. For the others they improve their leadership skills, confidence, gain an understanding of running an event, communication skills and public relations. They arrive as quiet, shy and unsure pupils and leave confident, motivated and keen to come back. They love it!

“We cannot thank the Rotary Club enough for giving them this opportunity and experience.”

Tribute was paid to Rotarian John Cussell, who died last year, by fellow Rotarians at the Swimarathon. John's wife Jenni was presented with flowers by Rotarians. (54737041)

Other swimmers were new to the event.

Ashley Blake said: “Thank you for arranging an excellent Swimarathon. We had great fun and it was wonderful to help fundraise for a worthy cause.”

Sophie Lamb, of Marston Thorold’s School, said: “All the children had a brilliant time at the Swimarathon. They surprised themselves with how many lengths they were able to swim and have also raised an impressive amount for charity. On top of this, they all enjoyed themselves and were pleased to be a part of such a fantastic event.”

Another swimmer Hayley Staff added: “It was fabulous and was brilliant to do a family event raising money for local things. It was such a fun and friendly atmosphere with a little gentle competition between lanes. I’d definitely recommend more families to get involved. The organisation and dedication from the organisers is just brilliant.”

Downtown were major sponsors of this year's RotarySwimarathon. (54759903)

Chloe Turner added: “Doing the Swimarathon with my family was so much fun. The kids loved swimming and dancing to the music. We will definitely be doing it again.”

On Saturday, Roger paid tribute to John Cussell who sadly passed away in June 2021. John had been, as Roger said, his “right hand man” who helped organise the event for 18 years.

John’s widow Jenni, who attended the event to start one of the sessions, said: “John loved this event and he would have been so pleased that it has gone ahead despite all the current issues.

The weekend's Swimarathon was a great success. (54737083)

“It has been a delight to visit and be part of this year’s and to meet the team that do so much.”

Any organisation wishing to be considered for a grant should do so via www.rotaryswimarathon.org

Any one wishing to donate can do so at www.justgiving.com/rotaryclub-grantham