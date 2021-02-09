A company based north of Grantham was revealed as a winner at the 2021 British Pool & Hot Tub Awards.

Asher Swimpool Centre, situated in Fulbeck, was awarded a Silver in the Residential Outdoor Concrete Pools Over £90,000 category by the Swimming Pool and Allied Trades Association (SPATA).

Also, a member of the Asher Swimpool team, David Short, won the Paul Kite Award for Pool Star of the Year.

Asher Swimpool Centre designs and installs swimming pools. (44310314)

The combined swimming pool, spa, hot tub and wellness industry awards attract entries from across the UK, celebrating the best of construction, design, installation, retail, hire, service and innovation.

Claire Asher from Asher Swimpool Centre said: “We are delighted to be recognised at the 2021 British Pool & Hot Tub Awards.

“Winning a Silver this year is a lovely surprise, and we are also particularly pleased that our team member David Short has scooped the Paul Kite Awards for Pool Star of the Year award, which is well-deserved.

“We want to thank our entire team for their hard work and for helping to make our company the multi award-winners that we are.”

On winning the Paul Kite Award for Pool Star of the Year, plus a £250 cheque from the award category sponsors Nsure, David said: “I was delighted to be nominated for this award by my employers, so to end up winning the Pool Star of the Year award is fantastic and a great start to a new year.”