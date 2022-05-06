A sixth form student at Kesteven and Grantham Girls' School will be competing in the World Championships next month with Olympic superstars.

Grantham teenager Freya Colbert was the stand-out Nova Centurion swimmer in a record breaking team effort by Nova at the British Championships.

Freya claimed the gold in 400 individual medley and won silver and bronze medals during the 400m and 200m free events, and is now one of the 29 swimmers who qualified and one of the 23 who represented Nottinghamshire's performance swimming club during the week long event at Ponds Forge, Sheffield.

Freya Colbert at British Championships. (56507224)

Ten Nova swimmers reached the finals at the British trials, which serves as a qualifying meet for this summer's World and European Championships and Commonwealth Games.

Now 18, Freya has been on the British Swimming's World Class Podium Potential Programme since she was 15, but she is now eligible for the Common Wealth Games selection.

Freya has also been announced as part of the squad for June's World Championships in Budapest, Hungary, alongside superstars Adam Peaty, Molly Renshaw and Duncan Scott.

Two other Nova swimmers were crowned junior champions in the 1,500m free and 100m back, this includes Freya's younger sister Iona Colbert and Livia Kingsland, who have been selected to compete at the European Junior Championships in Bucharest, Romania, in July.

Nathan Hilton, head coach and director of swimming for Nova, said: "It was an amazing week for our club with some incredible swims across the board.

"It was a fitting reward for a year of hard work by the swimmers and coaching team to see so many PBs, finalists and medallists.

"Swimmers have endured two years of disruption and pool closures because of Covid which has been extremely challenging, but Nova swimmers have showed their resilience and come back fighting and we’re now seeing the rewards."

He added: "Freya’s achievements caught the eye against some world-class swimmers, but she was far from alone in exceeding expectations.

"I’m so proud of all of them and the wonderful coaches, base clubs, parents, support staff and volunteers we have here in Nottinghamshire. It really has been a team effort with everyone contributing in their own way."