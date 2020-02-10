Swimmers dive in at the 2020 RotarySwimarathon in Grantham
Published: 16:30, 10 February 2020
| Updated: 16:57, 10 February 2020
Fund-raisers made a splash for a great cause as they took part in the 2020 RotarySwimarathon.
The three-day event, organised by the Rotary Club of Grantham, kicked off on Friday and saw around 1,400 swimmers taking part. They have raised more than £30,000, with the final total yet to be revealed. Money raised is given to local community and charitable causes.
* See Friday's Journal for a 20-page RotarySwimarathon souvenir pull-out.
