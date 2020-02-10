Home   News   Article

Swimmers dive in at the 2020 RotarySwimarathon in Grantham

By Graham Newton
Published: 16:30, 10 February 2020
 | Updated: 16:57, 10 February 2020

Fund-raisers made a splash for a great cause as they took part in the 2020 RotarySwimarathon.

The three-day event, organised by the Rotary Club of Grantham, kicked off on Friday and saw around 1,400 swimmers taking part. They have raised more than £30,000, with the final total yet to be revealed. Money raised is given to local community and charitable causes.

* See Friday's Journal for a 20-page RotarySwimarathon souvenir pull-out.

