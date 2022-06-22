Outdoor chairs and table stolen from Angel and Royal Hotel
Published: 10:53, 22 June 2022
| Updated: 10:54, 22 June 2022
A set of outdoor table and chairs was stolen from the Angel and Royal hotel on Saturday (June 18).
The set was stolen around 3am in the morning from the hotels courtyard.
Dean Harrison, proprietor of the hotel on a Facebook said: "If anybody gets offered these or sees them suddenly appear in a neighbours property, please get in touch with me at the hotel."
CCTV images have been collated and handed over to the police.
If you have any information that would help, please contact Lincolnshire Police on 101.