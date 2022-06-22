Home   News   Article

Subscribe Now

Outdoor chairs and table stolen from Angel and Royal Hotel

By Katie Green
-
katie.green@iliffepublishing.co.uk
Published: 10:53, 22 June 2022
 | Updated: 10:54, 22 June 2022

More news, no ads

LEARN MORE

A set of outdoor table and chairs was stolen from the Angel and Royal hotel on Saturday (June 18).

The set was stolen around 3am in the morning from the hotels courtyard.

Dean Harrison, proprietor of the hotel on a Facebook said: "If anybody gets offered these or sees them suddenly appear in a neighbours property, please get in touch with me at the hotel."

The set of outdoor table and chairs were stolen from the hotel in the early hours of the morning on Saturday June 18. Credit: Angel and Royal Hotel
The set of outdoor table and chairs were stolen from the hotel in the early hours of the morning on Saturday June 18. Credit: Angel and Royal Hotel

CCTV images have been collated and handed over to the police.

If you have any information that would help, please contact Lincolnshire Police on 101.

Crime Grantham Katie Green
This site uses cookies. By continuing to browse the site you are agreeing to our use of cookies - Learn More
AGREE