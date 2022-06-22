A set of outdoor table and chairs was stolen from the Angel and Royal hotel on Saturday (June 18).

The set was stolen around 3am in the morning from the hotels courtyard.

Dean Harrison, proprietor of the hotel on a Facebook said: "If anybody gets offered these or sees them suddenly appear in a neighbours property, please get in touch with me at the hotel."

The set of outdoor table and chairs were stolen from the hotel in the early hours of the morning on Saturday June 18. Credit: Angel and Royal Hotel

CCTV images have been collated and handed over to the police.

If you have any information that would help, please contact Lincolnshire Police on 101.