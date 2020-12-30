A Grantham table tennis coach has been named in The Queen’s New Year’s Honours list.

John Mapletoft, aged 84, has been named as a Medallist of the Order of the British Empire (BEM) for services to table tennis.

John is a long-standing servant of the Grantham table tennis community, having helped establish Cliffdale Chandlers Table Tennis Club in 1997. He qualified as an ETTA coach in 1970 and specialises in grassroots table tennis.

John Mapletoft teaching Table Tennis at Ingoldsby School. (43773294)

Before the coronavirus pandemic, John had been helping sufferers of illnesses, such as Parkinson’s and dementia, by using table tennis to help them with their conditions, as part of a scheme with the Church of Ascension.

At Table Tennis England’s most recent AGM in July this year, John was awarded Vice-President. In 2011, he was named as the Journal’s Volunteer of the Year.

John has also been involved with the Grantham Table Tennis Academy at Grantham College over the last two decades and had the honour of carrying the Olympic torch in Mansfield in 2012 which he described as “amazing.”

John Mapletoft with the Cliffedale Primary School under-11 girls’ team who won the regional finals to qualify for the English Schools Table Tennis National Finals in 2017.. (43770051)

He said: “You can’t do it on your own, it’s people that makes things happen and I emphasised that my award for Table Tennis England was for all the people that have helped, especially schools.”