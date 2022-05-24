A Grantham table tennis coach has received his British Empire Medal after being announced in the 2021 New Year Honours List.

John Mapletoft, was announced as a recipient of the medal in the Queen’s New Year Honours List of 2021, and invited to the Queen's Royal Garden Party, which was sadly cancelled due to Covid.

However last week, on Wednesday, May 18, John and his wife Pat, their son Mark and daughter Susan, made the trip to Buckingham Palace.

They were among 3,000 guests invited for the special day.

John received his award in recognition of his dedication, passion and commitment to table tennis for over 60 years.

He introduced the sport to hundreds of people of all ages at schools, village halls, and he even set up the Grantham College Table Tennis Academy.

John says he would not have been able to do it without his wide Pat, and despite recently celebrating his 86th birthday, John is still playing in the Grantham adult league and still coaches.

Last year John also had a book published, The Grantham Table Tennis Legacy, which raised £1,000 for Young Lives vs Cancer.