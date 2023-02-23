A village table top sale raised over £400 to help the victims of earthquakes.

The "fantastic" table top sale, held at Fulbeck Village Hall on Sunday (February 19), raised £487.35 for the Disasters Emergency Committee (DEC) appeal.

This will help people who have been affected by the earthquakes in Turkey and Syria.

The table top sale raised £487.35. (62611630)

Another event will be held at St Vincent's Church in Caythorpe on Saturday, February 25, from 10am until 12pm.

Announcing the event on Facebook, a spokesperson for the event said: "Come along and enjoy delicious refreshments and good company.

"We have a raffle to enter, homemade cakes, bread, books, jigsaws - to buy."

Money raised from this event will also go towards the DEC appeal.