Fulbeck table top sale raises over £400 for Turkish and Syrian earthquake victims

By Katie Green
Published: 10:13, 23 February 2023
A village table top sale raised over £400 to help the victims of earthquakes.

The "fantastic" table top sale, held at Fulbeck Village Hall on Sunday (February 19), raised £487.35 for the Disasters Emergency Committee (DEC) appeal.

This will help people who have been affected by the earthquakes in Turkey and Syria.

The table top sale raised £487.35. (62611630)
Another event will be held at St Vincent's Church in Caythorpe on Saturday, February 25, from 10am until 12pm.

The table top sale raised £487.35. (62611568)
Announcing the event on Facebook, a spokesperson for the event said: "Come along and enjoy delicious refreshments and good company.

"We have a raffle to enter, homemade cakes, bread, books, jigsaws - to buy."

Money raised from this event will also go towards the DEC appeal.

