Fulbeck table top sale raises over £400 for Turkish and Syrian earthquake victims
A village table top sale raised over £400 to help the victims of earthquakes.
The "fantastic" table top sale, held at Fulbeck Village Hall on Sunday (February 19), raised £487.35 for the Disasters Emergency Committee (DEC) appeal.
This will help people who have been affected by the earthquakes in Turkey and Syria.
Another event will be held at St Vincent's Church in Caythorpe on Saturday, February 25, from 10am until 12pm.
Announcing the event on Facebook, a spokesperson for the event said: "Come along and enjoy delicious refreshments and good company.
"We have a raffle to enter, homemade cakes, bread, books, jigsaws - to buy."
Money raised from this event will also go towards the DEC appeal.