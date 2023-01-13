New Year is a time when people set themselves a new challenge, which is what a business owner is doing as he sets himself a mountain to climb.

Andy Smith, director of Noble Interiors in Bourne, is setting off to Africa next month to climb Mount Kilimanjaro.

The 57-year-old set himself the challenge to raise funds for a cause close to his heart, Children’s Liver Disease Foundation, which has supported his god daughter, Lily Bell.

Andy Smith of Castle Bytham

At the age of 19, she has already had two liver transplants – the first when she was a baby and the second in 2019.

“I know that the support of Children’s Liver Disease Foundation on both occasions was invaluable for Lily and her family, both in terms of being able to talk to people who were very understanding and having clear information on Lily’s condition, the transplant procedure and its implications for her," said Andy, who lives in Castle Bytham.

Lily, who is now at university training to be a nurse, was shocked when Andy told her about his fundraising plans and thought he was silly for taking on such a big challenge.

Lily has had two liver transplants

Tackling Africa’s highest mountain will not be the easiest of fundraisers but it’s something Andy, who previously did a lot of cycling, has wanted to do for some time.

He will be setting off in just under one month.

"It is all becoming real now. I'm anxious as it is a huge challenge and I'm not the youngest of guys, which is a bit of a concern but I will do my best and see what happens,” Andy said.

“Now seemed like a good time and I’m hoping that taking on such a tough challenge will encourage people to dig deep for the charity."

Andy only booked the expedition in November so has thrown himself into intense preparation.

As well as walking five times a week in the Castle Bytham area he has made a couple of trips to the Peak District.

Due to the late notice he had to book onto a 'solo' expedition - where it is just the trekker, a guide and porters - but he believes this will make it easier as he can go at his own pace.

There is only 45 per cent of oxygen on the top of Kili compared to sea level which gives an extra challenge that Andy can't train for.

"I think I will feel the satisfaction when I am done. I just want to complete it but I know it won't be a walk in the park," he said.

To visit Andy's fundraising page go to www.justgiving.com/page/andy-smith.

Andy is hoping to raise £2,500 and before even setting off has received £885 in donations.