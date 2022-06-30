An application to add a drive-thru at a new town centre Mexican food chain has been refused again.

Plans for a Taco Bell drive-thru lane in the former Pizza Hut site on London Road were refused by South Kesteven District Council over concerns that the drive thru element would cause an "unacceptable impact on the highways network".

The original proposal for the new Mexican restaurant chain included a drive-thru, but this was refused in September 2021, before a revised plan was approved conditionally in December, without the drive-thru element.

A drawing of what the Grantham Taco Bell could look like, courtesy of the plans submitted to SKDC. (55886892)

Using the former Pizza Hut as a Taco Bell restaurant without a drive-thru remains acceptable, but planners say there is "a fundamental objection" to the drive-thru element.

The decision document said: "The proposal would result in a significant increase in traffic at a junction that has extant congestion issues, therefore would have an unacceptable impact on the highways network."

"There is a fundamental objection to the proposal and it is considered that this cannot be overcome."

Earlier this year, residents expressed their concerns over the "everlasting bottleneck" already caused by McDonald's customers on the junction of London Road and Bridge End Road.

The new Taco Bell will create up to 35 new jobs, comprising of a mix of 20 part-time positions and 15 full-time positions.