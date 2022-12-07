A new branch of Mexican eatery Taco Bell opened in Grantham this lunchtime.

The new restaurant has opened in the former Pizza Hut building at the junction of London Road and Springfield Road.

This is the brand's 117th UK restaurant opening and the first 100 lucky customers will each receive a free taco.

Staff at the new Taco Bell in Grantham. (61174553)

The restaurant is not far from McDonald's, across the junction, but area manager Ryan Barrand said Taco Bell offered a much different menu to other restaurants.

He said: "We are in a different market. We have a Mexican menu whereas McDonald's is fries and chicken nuggets."

Jordan Green is the new restaurant manager. He worked in Lincoln where they installed a drive-thru, but a bid to include a drive-thru in Grantham has failed to get planning permission.

Taco Bell manager Jordan Green cuts the ribbon to open the new restaurant. (61174548)

Jordan said: "I am well excited for the restaurant and I am ready to get going."

As well as the sit-in restaurant, home delivery is available through JustEat, Uber and Deliveroo.

Taco Bell has served tacos, burritos, nachos, and its famous quesadillas in the UK since November 2010.

There is seating for 60 people in the new Taco Bell. (61174542)

Orders can be made at digital kiosks. (61174546)

Marie Gibson and Kristina Anuleviciene with some of the food on offer at Taco Bell. (61174540)

Inside the new restaurant. (61174544)

The restaurant has a dining area for up to 60 guests with digital kiosks for customers to order to eat in or take away.