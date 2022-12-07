Mexican restaurant Taco Bell opens in Grantham
A new branch of Mexican eatery Taco Bell opened in Grantham this lunchtime.
The new restaurant has opened in the former Pizza Hut building at the junction of London Road and Springfield Road.
This is the brand's 117th UK restaurant opening and the first 100 lucky customers will each receive a free taco.
The restaurant is not far from McDonald's, across the junction, but area manager Ryan Barrand said Taco Bell offered a much different menu to other restaurants.
He said: "We are in a different market. We have a Mexican menu whereas McDonald's is fries and chicken nuggets."
Jordan Green is the new restaurant manager. He worked in Lincoln where they installed a drive-thru, but a bid to include a drive-thru in Grantham has failed to get planning permission.
Jordan said: "I am well excited for the restaurant and I am ready to get going."
As well as the sit-in restaurant, home delivery is available through JustEat, Uber and Deliveroo.
Taco Bell has served tacos, burritos, nachos, and its famous quesadillas in the UK since November 2010.
The restaurant has a dining area for up to 60 guests with digital kiosks for customers to order to eat in or take away.