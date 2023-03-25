Colin Tipler was born in Grantham in 1916 to William and Lily Tipler, and lived on Harrowby Road, writes Ruth Crook, of Grantham Civic Society.

He was a gentlemen’s tailor and outfitter with a shop on Watergate and then on the High Street.

In 1940 he placed an advertisement in the Grantham Journal which said ‘IT’S A BAD HABIT. But it’s much better than counting sheep. I suppose quite a number of men read in bed at night. So, if this is one of your vices, I suggest you purchase a warm Dressing Gown, so that you may sit up and read your book in comfort.

The Colin Tipler shop in High Street, Grantham. (63143976)

‘Of course, if you do not read in bed, you will find it useful to put it on when your wife brings that early morning cup of tea (I hope). Sir! May I show you the full range? PRICE FROM 21/- UPWARDS’.

Other advertisements placed in the same year, included one headed ‘YOU CAN’T BE LIKE ADAM’! He continued ‘Clothes do wear out even though there is a war on, and our climate hardly allows us to go about wearing fig leaves’.

Colin Tipler's tailor shop was situated on the High Street. (63144180)

Another said ‘No doubt your wife is fed up with darning our socks, why not restock your wardrobe with some new ones’.

In 1952 comedians Laurel and Hardy were photographed with Colin Tipler when they opened the Grantham Chamber of Trade Fair.