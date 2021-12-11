A new five-star care home has opened on the site of the former magistrates court in Grantham.

A community open day was held last weekend giving members of the public the chance to take a look around the home on Harlaxton Road.

Royal Windsor Care Home offers residential, nursing, dementia, respite and specialist health care for up to 68 older people.

Chelsea pensioners Roy Palmer and Peter Fullelove officially open the Royal Windsor care home in Grantham. (53651729)

The owners of the home, Crown Care, invited Chelsea Pensioners Roy Palmer and Peter Fullelove to officially open the home.

The care home boasts a sun terrace, a bar, cinema room, beauty therapies, hair salon, activities room, library, restaurants, quiet lounges and landscaped gardens, as well as a choice of three restaurants.

Residents can enjoy a variety of daily lifestyle activities.

The cinema room in the Royal Windsor care home. (53651713)

