The operators of a new service station say it is for the benefit of nearby communities as much as A1 travellers.

The Journal's sister title, the Newark Advertiser, was invited to take a look behind the scenes at the new Welcome Break Services in Fernwood ahead of its opening on Wednesday.

The services which started construction last summer on the Balderton roundabout, just off the A1, will bring big-names like Starbucks, Burger King, Pret a Manger and Greggs to the area as well as fuel stops and electric charging points for cars and lorries.

Welcome Break Fernwood site manager, Rob Kelly.

Site manager Rob Kelly brings with him 15 years’ of experience at Welcome Break, working his way up in managerial positions, most recently at Woodall Services.

He said: “We have created 87 jobs, recruiting from the community in Balderton and Fernwood. I think it’s very positive that we are able to bring quality brands and that many jobs to the area.

“We have a Starbucks drive-thru, our grocery and fuel offering in Budgen’s which is new to Welcome Break, Greggs which is great for our morning trade and Pret which is only the second Pret in any of our service stations.

“Our Burger King is actually the first drive-thru for us as Welcome Break in the country.

The Fernwood site will feature the first Burger King drive-thru at a Welcome Break anywhere in the country.

(62525297)

(62525296)

“We will also be running home delivery which will offer something different to this side of Newark where there aren’t many other options.

“We’re also bringing a fuel stop to this side of town whereas at the moment you might have to travel into town to fill up at Asda.

“Of course, we are based off the A1 which lends itself to commuter travel but we hope that what we have on offer also lends itself to the local community as well.”

(62525295)

(62525298)

Welcome Break is bringing big-names like Starbucks, Burger King, Pret a Manger, Greggs and Budgens to the area.

The opening date for the services had been pushed back several months after Newark and Sherwood District Council ruled that the entry and exit point to the site must be widened and safety measures put in place to protect pedestrians and other road users.

“Whatever negativity this delay has brought, there are also a lot of positives too,” said Rob.

“It has given us the opportunity to do extra training and refine everything, so that when we do open, we will be able to hit the ground running.”

The site features two fuel stops, one for cars and one dedicated to HGVs

There will be 12 electric vehicle charging points available.

The site has two fuel stops ­— one for cars and one dedicated to HGVs ­— as well as 12 electric vehicle chargers.

Across the site there are 56 customer car parking bays, 42 HGV bays and two caravan bays as well as 15 bays in the fuel stop forecourt, including five disabled bays and five motorcycle bays.

Inside the main building, men’s and women’s toilets and shower facilities are available, as well as an adult gaming space.

Starbucks manager, Daria Tomaszewska. (62525337)

(62525312)

Welcome Break will be open 24 hours a day all year around with Starbucks opening from 5.30am every morning.

While the services will be open to the public from March 1, an official opening event will be held on March 4 where Mayor of Newark, Laurence Goff, will cut a ceremonial ribbon.