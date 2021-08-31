Take a tour of Belvoir Castle near Grantham with the Duchess of Rutland as your host

There will be a rare opportunity to go behind the scenes at Belvoir Castle soon with a tour hosted by the Duchess of Rutland herself.

A must for fans of Bridgerton, The Crown and Downton Abbey, Emma, the 11th Duchess of Rutland will take guests on a personal tour of the Leicestershire estate and share her insights of being the custodian at one of Britain's most historic homes.

The Carriage Landing in Belvoir Castle. Photo: Sam Churchill (50747836)

Emma grew up far away from the aristocracy but her life changed forever when she married her husband - the 11th Duke of Rutland - and moved into Belvoir Castle.

Visitors will learn all about the romance and responsibility of running the Regency castle, whilst taking in the glorious Elizabeth Saloon and Regent’s Gallery inspired by Versailles and explore the expansive Capability Brown parklands restored by the Duchess.

There will also be the chance to chew over the intricacies of living in and running a stately home in the 21st century over lunch or afternoon tea with Her Grace.

The Elizabeth Saloon in Belvoir Castle. Photo: Mikael Buck (50747859)

The Duchess of Rutland said: "I could talk about the magic of Belvoir Castle all day long but there is nothing that compares with the magic of experiencing the place for yourself.

"I am thrilled to be sharing all the nuts and bolts of living in England's most romantic and impractical castle and show guests all there is to see. Belvoir has an incredibly rich history and I'm so lucky to be able to share my experience as one of its custodians."

Along with the tour, guests receive a Friends of Belvoir Annual Pass for unlimited access to the Castle and Gardens on visitor open days and a Duchess Gallery gift bag.

Belvoir Castle sits on a hilltop. (50747865)

Her Grace is also the host of the podcast Duchess, which sees her in conversation with many of her peers, the inspiring women who are leading the historic homes of Britain today.

Booking are being taken for The Duchess Day on September 24 with further dates to be made available for 2022.

Tickets are strictly limited. For further information and booking details visit www.belvoircastle.com/product/duchess-days