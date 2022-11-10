When I heard you could buy crocodile, ostrich and kangaroo burgers to takeaway in Grantham, I had to give it a try.

A new exotic burger business opened its doors in Grantham well in time for the start of I’m A Celebrity, Get Me Out of Here, offering meats that you would only normally see on the telly.

Customers can sample meats from all over the world in colourfully dyed burger buns, as well as dried insects, at The Exotic Burger Company.

Gavin Smith and Danielle Green with a little helper. (60399824)

The business, which opened in August, is run from a kitchen within the Biltong Farm by Danielle Green.

Biltong Farm was started by Gavin Smith in 2016 as a biltong production unit in Bridge End Road, but the business has since grown to stock a wide range of meats and other food products.

They invited me down to try out an exotic burger and have a taste of some insects, an offer that I could not refuse.

The Exotic Burger Company is now open in Grantham. (60399809)

Gavin had worked in finance in London before moving to Grantham and commuting to his job, but decided to open Biltong Farm to “get me out of the commute”.

He used to buy exotic meats while he lived in the capital and cooked them for himself.

Gavin explained that the exotic meats now being cooked at Biltong had been available for a while and that they “sold quite well”.

“It was on the cards for quite a while," he added, but it was only recently that the Exotic Burger Company was formed, selling crocodile and kangaroo burgers for collection and delivery.

Danielle Green preparing the kangaroo burger. (60399821)

Danielle, originally from Boston, came on board after previously working in management. The Exotic Burger Company also serves food at the Folly in Boston

“The Exotic Burger Company was opened with the aim to bring a different, unique food experience and allow the people of Lincolnshire to try different meats.

“We sell crocodile burgers, kangaroo, zebra and many more which is not something you find on the high street!

Reporter Matt Taylor with the kangaroo burger. (60399815)

"It’s taken to Grantham like a storm and people thoroughly enjoy our food."

The Exotic Burger Company provided the Journal with samples of their kangaroo burger and dried crickets.

Once I got over the initial shock at the sight of the dried creepy crawlies in the bag, they were quite tasty.

The crickets were flavoured with a smoky BBQ coating and their texture was not far from any other crispy snack, such as nuts or crisps, that you would normally have in the pub with a beer.

It was nice to try eating insects after hearing suggestions that adding more to our diets as a protein source would be environmentally friendly.

For example, it takes one litre of water and 1.7kg of feed to produce 1kg of protein for humans, whereas cows require 22,000 litres and 10kg of feed.

Despite this, my colleagues were unable to look past the fact that they would be eating insects, which I don't blame them for, but they missed out on a tasty snack.

Gavin explained that “the crickets taste like nuts. It's a bit of a gimmick".

He added that they would soon be stocking dried tarantulas, as well as bushtucker packs with crickets, beetles and other creepy crawlies to try.

Everyone in the Journal office enjoyed trying the kangaroo burger, which came in a bright blue bun.

The meat wasn't too dissimilar to a patty of minced beef, but it had a richer aftertaste than most burgers that I had tasted.

Gavin said that the exotic meats were "very popular", adding that "a lot of people are up for trying something different".

Danielle said that her favourite of the exotic meats was the crocodile burger, and discussed hers and Gavin's plans for the future of the business.

These included exotic roast dinners and healthier options such as salads and a wider vegan range down the line.

They are also looking to sell reindeer meat at Christmas time, with Ostrich nachos and exotic meat pizzas also in the pipeline.

Gavin added: “We try and do a new special every week.

“We’d love to have a food truck to take to festival and other events."

They are also looking to expand into places such as Newark, Spalding and Nottingham.

Find out more on their Facebook page.

The Exotic Burger Company has its own app, and is also available through JustEat, Deliveroo and UberEats.