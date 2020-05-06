Home   News   Article

Takeaway delivers free pizza feast to staff at Grantham Hospital

By Tracey Davies
Published: 13:48, 06 May 2020
 | Updated: 13:51, 06 May 2020

A Grantham takeaway delivered free pizzas to Grantham Hospital to thank them for their service during the coronavirus pandemic.

Staff at The Pizza Place in the Market Place, Grantham, delivered the free feast consisting of pizzas, potato wedges, fries and dips, to hard pressed staff at Grantham Hospital last week.

Philippa Close, who works as a nurse in the Outpatients department, thanked the popular takeaway on social media following the delivery last Monday.

