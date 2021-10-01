A Grantham takeaway owner has taken a leap of faith and parted ways with Just Eat.

Mahmut Boztemir, who runs Grantham Pizza Hot in Market Place, took the decision to leave the online delivery service 10 weeks ago, but wants customers to know that the business is still open as normal.

He said that the main reason for the departure was that Just Eat was "too expensive, for me, and also for my customers".

Grantham Pizza Hot in Market Place. (51803801)

Since leaving Just Eat 10 weeks ago, Mahmut said that "it’s been a very difficult time,” with people believing the takeaway had closed, but Mahmut wanted to assure people that Pizza Hot remained open for business as usual.

He said: “When I told Just Eat they were too expensive, they told me I can leave them at any time because they have 28,000 other takeaways.

“They don’t care if I am with them or not."

"I built my own app. I did my preparations before I left Just Eat."

The shop's app, called Grantham Pizza Hot, is available in all the main app stores.

Mahmut has appealed for support from customers, especially on Friday and Saturday nights.

“It was brilliant before 2016. It was perfect, because people came after nightclubbing. They knew I was there," he added.

However, Mahmut said that he lost a lot of passing trade when Club It nightclub on Westgate closed down.

Mahmut continued: “Another reason I left Just Eat is because we are a very unique shop.

"We do square pizzas and cook our kebabs on real charcoal. Once someone eats from us, they never go anywhere else."

A Just Eat spokesperson said: “It’s really important to us that our restaurant partners and customers have a positive experience when using our platform.

“Just Eat is only successful if our restaurant partners are successful and we believe our commission rates are aligned with the value we provide to our partners.

"We have a track record of helping restaurants prosper whether it's through access to more customers online or our investment in technology and marketing to help businesses raise their profile, attract more orders and operate more efficiently.

“We're committed to adding value to our partners’ businesses on a daily basis, and many grow and flourish through working with Just Eat. We are currently looking into the concerns raised and are also speaking with the partner.”

To find out more, visit: granthampizzahot.com or find them on Facebook.