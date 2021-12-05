A sports charity has concluded a talented athlete programme for Years 3 and 4.

Inspire+ ambassadors, Paralympian Sam Ruddock and Olympian Sophie Allen, hosted selected pupils from across the charity's member schools, including Walton Academy.

There were three virtual twilight sessions, which focussed on key aspects to sporting success, teamwork, biomechanics, diet and nutrition.

Athletes after taking part in the Inspire+ Talented Athlete Programme (53475286)

The sessions taught the athletes how to take ownership of their talents by learning about the bigger picture of playing sports.

Sam and Sophie had the young athletes making use of their space at home with sock challenges and Kahoot Quizes to test knowledge retention.

The programme concluded with a morning full of physical activity with a focus on physiology at Walton Academy.

Athletes taking part in the Inspire+ Talented Athlete Programme (53475289)

Parents were able to get involved with their kids to put their teamwork skills to the test.

All participants spent two hours working on circuit training including battle ropes, medicine balls, swiss balls and boxing.

This was followed by a creative yoga class with Inspire+ coach, Kelsey.

Athletes taking part in the Inspire+ Talented Athlete Programme (53475292)

All of the athletes who took part received a certificate of completion to sign off their new sporting knowledge.

Parents and teachers were delighted by the information retention by the athletes and how it has built their confidence.