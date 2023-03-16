A member of a famous musical family will be joined by a talented Shanghai-born pianist for the last Grantham Music Club concert of the season.

Violinist Braimah Kanneh-Mason is one of seven siblings in the famous Kanneh-Mason musical family from Nottingham. He will perform for the music club at ChristChurch in Finkin Street on Wednesday, March 22, alongside Junyan Chen who was born in China in 2000 and began her piano studies aged six.

Braimah has performed throughout the UK, Europe, USA and the Caribbean. An avid chamber musician, he is a member of the Kanneh-Mason Piano Trio, Cassadó Ensemble and Kaleidoscope Collective.

Junyan Chen and Braimah Kanneh-Mason will perform for Grantham Music Club. (63010071)

He has performed at venues and festivals such as Wigmore Hall, Barbican Hall, Kings Place, Highgate International Chamber Music Festival, Leicester International Chamber Music Festival and collaborated with artists such as Nicola Benedetti, Tom Poster and Priya Mitchell.

He is currently an artist in residence at Brighton College.

Junyan is currently studying for a Bachelor’s degree with Joanna MacGregor at the Royal Academy of Music, supported by a full scholarship from the Associated Board of the Royal Schools of Music (ABRSM)

and a generous anonymous donor.

Junyan worked with the Shanghai Philharmonic Orchestra in 2017, Academy Symphony Orchestra conducted by Edward Gardner in 2019 and she has subsequently performed in many concert halls in China, including the Shanghai Symphony Orchestra Hall, Shanghai Hall, Guangzhou Grand Theatre and Xiamen Concert Hall.

The ChristChurch concert will start at 7.30pm. Entry is free to Grantham Music Club members and £15 for non-members. Students can gain free entry.

Tickets for individual concerts for non-members are available from the box office at the Guildhall Arts Centre, (Tel: 01476 406158), or on the

door.

For more details about the club and subscriptions go to www.grantham-music-club.org.uk