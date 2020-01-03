Home   News   Article

Talented wood carver awarded British Empire Medal (BEM) in New Year's honours list

By Tracey Davies
Published: 16:55, 03 January 2020

A long-standing church warden has been recognised in the Queen’s New Year Honours List 2020.

John Thomas Lord, of Hough-on-the-Hill, has been awarded a British Empire Medal (BEM) for his services to the community.

The 83-year-old former farmer was nominated for the award after being a voluntary warden at his village church for more than 50 years, a role that requires a considerable amount of time and dedication.

