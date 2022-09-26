A talk that was due to be held at Belton House with author Jane Dismore has been postponed until next month.

The talk was due to be held on Saturday, September 10, at Belton House, however this has been rescheduled to Saturday, October 8, at 11am.

The National Trust postponed the talk, alongside other events, until after the Queen's state funeral.

Author Jane Dismore. Credit: Jane Dismore (58853237)

Jane will be discussing her book Tangled Souls, with a Q and A session and then a book signing in the grand library at Belton House.

Dismore's book reveals the scandalous goings on between Harry Cust and Nina Welby-Gregory, who lived in Belton House in the late Victorian era.

The cover of the Tangled Souls book. Credit: Jane Dismore (58853264)

Tickets are free and can be booked at www.nationaltrust.org.uk/events.

The book is available to buy in the gift shop at Belton.