A man whose late mother valued the Grantham and District Talking Newspaper since losing her sight some years ago, has made a donation to the service in her memory.

Chris Holmes has presented £635 to the talking newspaper, which he had raised in his mother Dot Holmes' name.

He made the donation to secretary Sue Harkins and deputy chairman John Williams.

John said: "We are absolutely delighted to receive this magnificent sum from Chris, which will be of enormous assistance to us in helping to cover our regular, ongoing running and building maintenance costs and thus enable us to thrive and continue providing our much-valued service."

The Talking Newspaper records Grantham Journal and other news read by volunteers and distributes CDs to blind and partially sighted people living in the Grantham area.

