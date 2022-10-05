A talking newspaper has been supported by a local club following a presentation.

Chairman of Grantham Talking Newspaper for the Blind and Partially Sighted, Graham Cook, received a donation cheque of £50 from Brian King, president of Grantham 88 Probus Club.

Graham had just given a presentation about the Talking Newspaper to Probus members at one of their regular lunchtime meetings, on Wednesday September 28.

Graham Cook (right) receives a cheque from Brian King. (59784416)

Graham said: "The Talking Newspaper is always very grateful to receive financial support."

The service provides a regular digest of news from the Grantham Journal, read and recorded onto a CD which is then sent out by post, is totally free for listeners.

To help with this, they are given free copies of the Journal each week, as well as free postage from the Post Office to send out the CDs.

Graham continued: "We have an enthusiastic group of volunteers but can always welcome more technical assistants and readers.

"Listeners seem to enjoy their regular news CDs and listener numbers stay very steady."

Anyone wishing to join Talking Newspaper, or who knows someone who could benefit from their services, should call John at 01476 565447 or email douglasroad31@gmail.com.

More details and information can be found at www.grantham-talking-newspaper.org.uk/public/index.php

Probus holds a regular lunch at Belton Park Golf Club, on the fourth Wednesday of each month except in December and welcome new members.