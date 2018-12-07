Grantham's traditional Boxing Day Hunt is to go ahead, according to a top county councillor.

Coun Richard Davies has dismissed calls from anti-hunt groups who say they are considering legal action, claiming various bureaucratic procedures aren't being followed.

The executive member for highways told the Journal: ""The Belvoir Hunt Boxing Day Meet on St Peter’s Hill has taken place for decades without any reported issues.

"And given that the meet takes place on a dead-end road, there's likely to be relatively little traffic disruption.

"The hunt doesn't need our permission to use the road, but we are speaking to both them and the district council about how to manage things safely.

Grantham-based Mr Davies also posted about the matter on his personal website yesterday, also tweeting 'Tally Ho!"

He said:"I realise that not everyone approves of field sports, but the mark of a civilised society is that people are free to behave regardless of other's opinions, providing they do so within the law."

He added: "I am happy to support this well attended local tradition and am equally pleased to support lawful hunting and other field sports taking place across the country."

However, hunt opponents Katie Burris and Phil Gadd have sent a detailed submission to Lincolnshire County Council, South Kesteven District Council and the Mayor's Parlour.

Katie Burris wrote: "I will be seeking legal advice, and I will be persuing a private prosecution against South Kesteven District Council and Lincolnshire County Council - for their failure to follow their own statutory legal obligations and responsibilities."

In the submission she raises court cases involving hunt members, a need for risk assessments and licenses, and other procedures she says are not being followed.

She added: "Should the Charter Trustees, SKDC and Lincolnshire County Council continue to hold the Belvoir Hunt Boxing Day event in 2018, I will personally pursue legal advice which will result in a private prosecution.

"May I suggest that the Belvoir Hunt hold the Boxing Day meet within their own premises at the Engine Yard. And let the Belvoir Hunt take full responsibility for all the necessary arrangements, risk assessments, cost and public liability insurance, on their own land."